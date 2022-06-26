 Skip to main content
Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks throws first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks throws first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game Saturday (Photo and video courtesy of Jeff and Melissa Bassemier, Facebook)

A local Indiana sheriff's deputy who was injured in the line of duty was recognized at Saturday's St. Louis Cardinals game.

Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks was at Saturday's afternoon game at Busch Stadium, where he threw out the first pitch before the Cardinals took on the Cubs.

Deputy Hicks was injured back in September of 2021 when he was shot in the head during a welfare check.

Since then, Hicks has received an outpour of support from numerous organizations and community members around the area.

Hicks, a long-time Cardinals fan, got to see the team take home a 5-3 win at Saturday's game.

