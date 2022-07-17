Posey County Fair set to begin Monday

The 162nd annual Posey County Fair in Posey County, Indiana, is set to kick off Monday, July 18.
It's happening at the Posey County Fairgrounds in New Harmony, located at 111 Harmony Township Rd.
The annual fair includes a variety of rides, food, entertainment, and more. Highlights on the first day of the fair include an auction and a professional rodeo.
"Season passes" are available for $30, or attendees of the fair can get in at the gate on any day for $7. Veterans can attend the fair for free on Wednesday, with the same offer extended to first responders on Thursday. Kids 10 and under can also get in for free throughout the duration of the fair.
After starting on Monday, the fair will run through Saturday, July 23.
Check out a full scheduled for the Posey County Fair below, and click here to see when other fairs are taking place around the Tri-State area.