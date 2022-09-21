 Skip to main content
Posey County family in need of community support after house fire

  • Updated
Cynthiana house fire

Firefights responded to a blaze at a home in Cynthiana on Monday, Sept. 19

A Posey County, Indiana family is now in the process of recovering after a house fire.

We first told you about the fire on Monday, after multiple departments responded to the Cynthiana home where it started.

A post shared Wednesday by the Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department says that the family who lost their home is now in need of every day items.

The post, which was created by a family member of the victims, says that the family is in need of things like shirts, jackets, pants, and shoes. It says that monetary donations can also be made through GoFundMe.

