Posey County State of the Schools address highlights advancements for local students

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Education leaders gathered in Posey County on Tuesday morning to deliver the State of the Schools address.
District officials used the event as a chance to discuss progress on school projects and programs aimed at bettering the education experience for local students.
In the Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon, Superintendent Matt Thompson said that the district is working on a few big projects.
One of those projects is a new indoor facility at Mt. Vernon High School that will be used for sports and other athletic groups in need of a meeting place. In addition to the new facility, Supt. Thompson says that the high school's gymnasium will receive some major renovations.
Outside of those projects, the district is also providing students with more tools to prepare them for the future, Thompson says. That includes new programs where students can get hands-on experience in things like welding and automotive mechanics, and even a new program that will help students earn their CDL.