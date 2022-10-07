 Skip to main content
Posey County woman sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing her husband

  Updated
  • 0
Peggy Higginson, 49, of Wadesville (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

A Posey County, Indiana woman has been sentenced to several decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing her husband in 2018.

The Posey County Prosecutors Office says 49-year-old Peggy Higginson of Wadesville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Troy Higginson.

Back in 2018, authorities with the Posey County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a 911 call made by Peggy, who said she had shot her husband during a physical altercation in a vehicle. Troy was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy showed he had been shot one time in the chest.

An investigation led by PCSO Chief Deputy Jeremy Fortune also revealed a history of domestic disturbance and related runs at the Higginson's residence in the years leading up to the shooting.

Prosecutors say Higginson sentenced for the charge of Voluntary Manslaughter, a Level 2 Felony.

They say the 30-year sentence handed down by Judge Craig Goedde was the maximum sentence.

