Posey Humane Society in need of help from community

The Posey Humane Society is in dire need of help from the community.
In a recent social media post, officials say they are completely full and have no room left for cats and kittens.
They say they are drowning and overwhelmed.
The Humane Society says any donation would be appreciated. This can include Purina Dry Cat Food or clumping cat litter.
Volunteers are also needed to help clean kennels. Officials say they have more than 100 cats and kittens in their care right now.
If interested in helping, email the Humane Society at poseyhumane@hotmail.com.
Officials say they also need help fostering. If interested, the Humane Society says they will pay for everything you need.
The Posey Humane society is located in Mt. Vernon, Indiana at 6500 Leonard Road.
For more information call them at (812)-838-3211.