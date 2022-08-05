Power restored to all CenterPoint Energy customers following severe weather

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say power has now been restored to all customers in the Evansville area following Monday night's severe weather.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, CenterPoint said that power had been restored to all customers affected by the storms.

While CenterPoint says that nearly 48,000 customers in the Evansville area were left without electric services due to the storms, the utility says it restored 97% of customer outages within the firs 48 hours.

“We are proud of the hard work and efforts of our crews to safely and quickly restore power to the majority of customers within 48 hours of the storms,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “The extensive damages caused by multiple lines of storms with lightning and winds that exceeded more than 50 miles per hour, and gusts of nearly 70 miles per hour over a 13-hour period presented many challenges for our crews.”

Over the last four days, CenterPoint says that 60 crews had been working around the clock providing tree trimming and service restoration efforts.

Just in the last 24 hours, CenterPoint says repairs to the hardest-hit areas required more than 40 pole replacements to reconnect electric service.

Outage statuses can be tracked on CenterPoint Energy's website.