Precautionary boil advisory issued for portion of Princeton

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued Monday in part of Princeton, Indiana.
Officials with the city said around 1 p.m. that the precautionary boil advisory had been issued because of water main maintenance that was being conducted.
The precautionary advisory was issued for all Princeton Water Utility customers between North Main Street and North Seminary Street, and between East Walnut Street and East Emerson Street.
Any water meant for consumption should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before being used.
The city says it will issue an update when the precautionary advisory has been lifted.