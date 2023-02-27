 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Precautionary boil advisory issued for portion of Princeton

Boil advisory issued

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued Monday in part of Princeton, Indiana.

Officials with the city said around 1 p.m. that the precautionary boil advisory had been issued because of water main maintenance that was being conducted.

The precautionary advisory was issued for all Princeton Water Utility customers between North Main Street and North Seminary Street, and between East Walnut Street and East Emerson Street.

Princeton precautionary boil advisory area

Any water meant for consumption should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before being used.

The city says it will issue an update when the precautionary advisory has been lifted.

