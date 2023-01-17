 Skip to main content
Precautionary boil advisory issued for some Boonville Utility customers

A precautionary boil advisory was issued for some residents in Boonville, Indiana on Tuesday.

Due to a water main break on SR 61 S (Alcoa Hwy), the officials said the City issued a precautionary boil advisory for Boonville water customers who are:

  • South of SR 62 E
  • East of SR 61 S
  • West of SR 161

The City says the potential of contamination in drinking water is unlikely, but that residents should still bring all water meant for consumption to a boil for five minutes before using it.

Anyone who may need more information on the issue can call Veolia North America at 812-897-2118.

