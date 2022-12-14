 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Precautionary boil advisory issued for some Princeton residents

  • Updated
  • 0
boil water

A precautionary boil advisory was issued on Wednesday for some residents in Princeton, Indiana.

A news release from the City of Princeton says that the advisory was issued due to a water main break and subsequent repairs from the day before.

According to the announcement, the precautionary advisory affects all Princeton Water Utility customers east of North Race Street and north of East Broadway Street.

Any water that's meant for consumption should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you