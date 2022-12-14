Precautionary boil advisory issued for some Princeton residents

A precautionary boil advisory was issued on Wednesday for some residents in Princeton, Indiana.
A news release from the City of Princeton says that the advisory was issued due to a water main break and subsequent repairs from the day before.
According to the announcement, the precautionary advisory affects all Princeton Water Utility customers east of North Race Street and north of East Broadway Street.
Any water that's meant for consumption should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.