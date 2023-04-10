Precautionary boil advisory issued for some residents in Princeton

Princeton, Ind. (WEVV) — Some residents in Princeton were placed under a precautionary boil advisory Monday.
City officials said that the Princeton Water Department issued the advisory for all customers between North Prince Street and North Race Street and between East State Street and East Brumfield Avenue.
The water department says the precautionary measures were put in place while water main maintenance is completed.
Any water meant for consumption should be brought to a full boil for five minutes before use. Bottled water can also be used as a safe option.
No timeline was given on the precautionary advisory, but the city says residents will be notified once it's lifted.