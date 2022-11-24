Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course

Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding the small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana.
The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30.
The report explains that the pilot of the Piper PA-32R-300 that crashed was seriously injured, along with one other person on the plane. Two other passengers were uninjured.
It says that the pilot told Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) approach control that he wanted to diver to Evansville because the plane's engine was running rough.
While the pilot was cleared for landing on runway 4, the report says the the pilot said the engine lost total power about eight miles southwest of EVV. The controller told the pilot of a nearby grass airstrip, but there were no further communications by the pilot.
The NTSB report says the pilot attempted the forced landing on the golf course, and that the plane traveled about 280 feet from the initial impact to its resting point.
In the crash, the airplane came to a rest upright, sustaining substantial damage to the fuselage, both wings, and horizontal stabilizer, according to the NTSB.
You can see the full preliminary NTSB report below.