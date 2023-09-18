Presale ride wristbands on sale ahead of Evansville's annual Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching, and if you're planning on enjoying the rides, you may be interested in an earlybird offer.

The West Side Nut Club says presale ride wristbands are now on sale for $25, offering a saving of $5 off of the normal price.

The wristbands are good for unlimited rides, but are only good for one day.

The reduced price is only available until midnight on Oct. 1, which is also "Family Day."

For more information or to get your presale wristband, click here.