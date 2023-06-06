President of Ivy Tech Community College passes away at age 86

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The president of Ivy Tech Community College has passed away.
Officials with the College shared the news on Tuesday, that Ivy Tech Community College President Emeritus Gerald I. Lamkin had died at the age of 86.
Lamkin served as the president of both Ivy Tech Community College and the Ivy Tech Foundation from 1983 - 2007.
In his 40 years with the College, Lamkin served in a variety of roles, starting as a part-time instructor in 1967, just four years after the College was created by the Indiana General Assembly as the Indiana Vocational Technical College.
Lamkin served as a full-time accounting and management instructor before moving into administrative roles including the business manager and director of education for the then-Indianapolis Region, dean for the then-Muncie and Richmond regions, and statewide vice president of operations before assuming the presidency in 1983.
“Our dad lived his life to help others and always wanted to see others improve their lives. A problem solver by nature, he did not believe in the word ‘can’t’,” said Jeri Criddle, Lamkin's daughter.
During his tenure, Ivy Tech went from an enrollment of approximately 45,000 to over 120,000 students in 13 individual regions with no transfer degrees to one comprehensive statewide community college with 23 locations.