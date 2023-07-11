Pretrial conference held in Amy Word case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Several new updates came out of a pretrial conference held in the case of Amy Word on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, records show that the court denied the Motion to Quash the depositions of EPD Chief Billy Bolin and Detective Vancleave. Word's defense had claimed that the someone who embezzled money from Word was being used as a chief witness for the felony charge against her.
Another request from Word's defense was also withdrawn on Tuesday, court records show. According to records, Word's attorney withdrew a request to appoint a Special Master, who would have reviewed video from inside Word's place of business, Lamasco Bar & Grill.
Tuesday, the court also took a petition to examine Word's phone under advisement, as well as a motion for discovery of video and photos.
Word was arrested in July of 2022 on the felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances, after police said she "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business."
In addition to owning Lamasco Bar & Grill, Word also serves as a member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees.
Word's next court hearing is scheduled to take place on July 20 at 9 a.m.