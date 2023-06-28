Princeton man dies saving his son's life

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — A Gibson County man is being remembered as a hero after tragically passing away over the weekend.
According to his obituary, 47-year-old Kevin Marchal of Princeton died while saving his son's life on Sunday.
Marchal reportedly jumped into the water at Hindostan Falls in Daviess County to save one of his young sons, who nearly drowned after becoming overwhelmed by a fast-moving current.
In addition to his two sons and daughter, Marchal is survived by his wife.
A GoFundMe has been established to help support Marchal's family after his passing. So far, it has raised over $7,000.