Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following
counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Albion,
Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville, Poseyville, West
Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana, Allendale, Francisco,
Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Princeton Police Department holds active shooter training at local high school

  • Updated
Active shooter training at Princeton Community High School

With students getting ready to head back to class, first responders were providing training exercises in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday.

Thursday morning, members of the Princeton Police Department were leading the scenario-based active shooter training at Princeton Community High School.

The training session was a "full response" scenario, with members of Princeton Fire Territory and Gibson County Ambulance on site as well.

It's a situation that no one wants to imagine, but officials say the training is all about making sure students and staff stay safe.

"One of our top priorities is always school safety for our staff and our students," says PCHS Principal Amy Stough. "Education can't happen if students and staff don't feel safe in their environment, and in this day and age, we really talk to the students and staff about, in times of a crisis or emergency, whatever that is, people will do what they practice."

Law enforcement officials say that training exercises like Thursday's are could be crucial steps in avoiding a tragedy.

"You have policy and procedure that writes what you do on a daily basis, and then you have training that pre-programs you on how to train," says Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw. "If we don't train and then put that into scenario-based training, you get very robotic, and that is absolutely what we don't want," Chief McGraw continue.

