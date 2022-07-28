Princeton Police Department holds active shooter training at local high school

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville, Poseyville, West Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana, Allendale, Francisco, Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&