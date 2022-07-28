Princeton Police Department holds active shooter training at local high school

With students getting ready to head back to class, first responders were providing training exercises in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday.
Thursday morning, members of the Princeton Police Department were leading the scenario-based active shooter training at Princeton Community High School.
The training session was a "full response" scenario, with members of Princeton Fire Territory and Gibson County Ambulance on site as well.
It's a situation that no one wants to imagine, but officials say the training is all about making sure students and staff stay safe.
"One of our top priorities is always school safety for our staff and our students," says PCHS Principal Amy Stough. "Education can't happen if students and staff don't feel safe in their environment, and in this day and age, we really talk to the students and staff about, in times of a crisis or emergency, whatever that is, people will do what they practice."
Law enforcement officials say that training exercises like Thursday's are could be crucial steps in avoiding a tragedy.
"You have policy and procedure that writes what you do on a daily basis, and then you have training that pre-programs you on how to train," says Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw. "If we don't train and then put that into scenario-based training, you get very robotic, and that is absolutely what we don't want," Chief McGraw continue.