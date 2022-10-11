 Skip to main content
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar

Colin McHargue (frenchfuneralhome.com)

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar.

Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary.

According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting. It says he was an animal lover, who also fostered many dogs and cats throughout his life. He was employed by Old National Bank in Evansville.

McHargue was the victim of an attack at Mo's Bar in downtown Evansville. Police said that a 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the incident.

