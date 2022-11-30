Proposed changes to Evansville noise ordinance would multiply fines for violators

Several changes have been proposed for the City of Evansville's noise ordinance.
The new ordinance is being introduced by Evansville City Council members Alex Burton, Justin Elpers, and Katelin Moore.
Some of the new changes include a hefty increase in fines for violators.
Under the new proposed noise ordinance, a first-time violator would receive a written warning. The fine for a second violation would increase from $50 to $500, the third violation fine would increase from $150 to $1,500, and the fourth violation fine from $500 to $5,000.
The fine for a fifth violation and subsequent violations will now range from $5000 to $7,500, which is an increase from the previous range of $500 to $750.
The newly-proposed noise ordinance also includes several other changes. It sets rules and defines what classifies as an "outdoor event," and also defines what constitutes as "unreasonable noise" that could lead to enforcement.
Under the new ordinance, sound would also not be measured by decibel, but instead observed by officers investigating the complaint.
The proposed ordinance will be introduced for its first reading on Monday. You can see the full thing below.