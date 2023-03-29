 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Prosecutor's Office expresses concerns about 'vigilante groups' after recent arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
vanderburgh-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office is expressing concerns over "vigilante groups" following a recent arrest.

In a statement sent out Wednesday, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said that individuals who take it upon themselves to undertake law enforcement functions "cannot be condoned."

"Actions by private, untrained—and sometimes armed—individuals who confront others pose a serious risk to the community, themselves, and can undermine legitimate investigations and cases which they are not privy to," the prosecutor's office's statement says.

"The evidence untrained individuals think they are collecting can sometimes be legally problematic and inadmissible for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial," the statement goes on to say. "This series of events is supremely frustrating for law enforcement and prosecution who spend years of certification and ongoing training on best practices to find and keep illegal activity out of our communities and to gain convictions which are upheld on appeal."

While the prosecutor's office's statement doesn't directly refer to the arrest, the concerns follow a recent incident where a man was taken into custody and charged with felony child solicitation after being confronted by an online "predator catchers" group.

After that incident, 44News talked to Sheriff Noah Robinson about the arrest, who shared a similar take on the situation. "These people need to be in jail. If these folks are furthering that goal then, while I'm not going to encourage it I'm not going to ignore their evidence either," he said.

You can read Wednesday's full statement from the prosecutor's office by clicking on the PDF document below.

Download PDF Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office statement on vigilante groups

