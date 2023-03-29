Prosecutor's Office expresses concerns about 'vigilante groups' after recent arrest

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office is expressing concerns over "vigilante groups" following a recent arrest.
In a statement sent out Wednesday, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said that individuals who take it upon themselves to undertake law enforcement functions "cannot be condoned."
"Actions by private, untrained—and sometimes armed—individuals who confront others pose a serious risk to the community, themselves, and can undermine legitimate investigations and cases which they are not privy to," the prosecutor's office's statement says.
"The evidence untrained individuals think they are collecting can sometimes be legally problematic and inadmissible for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial," the statement goes on to say. "This series of events is supremely frustrating for law enforcement and prosecution who spend years of certification and ongoing training on best practices to find and keep illegal activity out of our communities and to gain convictions which are upheld on appeal."
While the prosecutor's office's statement doesn't directly refer to the arrest, the concerns follow a recent incident where a man was taken into custody and charged with felony child solicitation after being confronted by an online "predator catchers" group.
After that incident, 44News talked to Sheriff Noah Robinson about the arrest, who shared a similar take on the situation. "These people need to be in jail. If these folks are furthering that goal then, while I'm not going to encourage it I'm not going to ignore their evidence either," he said.
