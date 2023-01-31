Public invited to comment on proposed CenterPoint Energy wind generation facility, bill increase

Officials with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, or OUCC, are inviting the public to comment on a pending wind generation proposal by CenterPoint Energy.
According to the OUCC, CenterPoint Energy is requesting approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to operate a new wind generation facility.
A news release from the OUCC says that the new facility would be operational at an undisclosed out-of-state location by 2025, and that CenterPoint estimates it would cost about $636 million.
The OUCC says CenterPoint is looking to recover the project costs through electric rates, adding just under $20 a month to a residential bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh). They say any rate changes due to the project wouldn't go into effect immediately, but would likely be included in the next approval of new base electric rates.
The OUCC, which is that Indiana agency representing consumer interests in cases before the IURC, is reviewing CenterPoint's request, and will file testimony on Feb. 27. The public can comment on the matter from now through Feb. 22.
You can comment on the project on the OUCC's website at in.gov/oucc/contact-us, by emailing your comment to uccinfo@oucc.in.gov, or by mail at:
- Public Comments
- Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)
- 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH
- Indianapolis, IN 46204
Written comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45836” or CenterPoint Energy. Anyone with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.
The OUCC notes that natural gas rates and charges are not at issue in the case.
They say a final decision in the case is expected in the spring.