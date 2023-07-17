Rain or shine, the Posey County Fair is kicking off Monday night

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Posey County Fair officially kicks off Monday, and there are so many activities in store for this year's participants.
The annual Fair includes a variety of rides, food, entertainment, and more. Highlights on the first day of the Fair include an auction and a professional rodeo. And the rain Monday night will not stop the fun.
44News spoke with Posey County Fair Board President Jake McGennis on how the rain will affect the opening night.
“We average about 1,800 to 2,000 people a night out here at the fairgrounds," McGennis says. "Weather impacts that a little bit, but we hope everybody is mindful that as long as it’s not raining and lighting we’re gonna go on with the show as planned.”
All this week, there will be different opportunities for owners to show off their animals during the animal shows. Featuring animals like horses, pigs, cats, and even a livestock auction on Friday morning.
44News spoke with Miss Posey County 2023, Sydney Deno, on what sets the Posey County Fair apart from others.
“One of the things that’s really unique about our Fair is that once you pay your admission, everything is free. So you can come in, we’ve got carnival rides, a kid zone, all of our livestock shows," Deno says.
They will even have a Half Pot drawing this Saturday, but you must be present to win.
General admission is $8 per person and free admission for children 10 and under.
44News spoke with Posey County Princess 2023 Liberty Buchanan on her favorite foods the Fair has to offer. “My favorite food is definitely the ice cream, probably strawberry,” she says.
Veterans will receive free admission on Wednesday for "Veteran Appreciation Day" and first responders enter for free on Thursday for "First Responder Appreciation Day."
The Posey County Fair starts at the Posey County Fairgrounds and it’s your opportunity for food, festivities, and fun!