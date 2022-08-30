Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems.
A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
EWSU says residential recycling collections are expected to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the regular recycling schedule week A.
Recycling collections for week B are then expected to resume on Monday, Sept. 12.
Residents who may need an alternative to holding their recyclables until collections resume can deposit their recyclables at the Laubscher Meadows Convenience Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday where they will be recycled.