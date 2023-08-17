Red Cross: Donation shortfall may impact blood supply

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A shortfall in blood donations to the American Red Cross may impact blood supply.
The Red Cross says they have seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer.
Officials say by making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
There are several places across the Tri-State where residents can roll up their sleeve and donate.
To schedule an appointment to give download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
In the Tri-State these are the upcoming opportunities to donate:
INDIANA
Daviess County
Odon
8/25/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Fair Haven Fellowship Church, 10883 E 550 N
Washington
8/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Villages at Oak Ridge, 1694 Troy Road
8/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road
8/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 East Walnut
8/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Antioch Bible Church, 3007 E US Highway 50
Dubois County
Ferdinand
8/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 425 South Main Street
Huntingburg
8/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMI Club, 421 Van Buren Street
8/28/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Huntingburg Fire Department, 501 East 1st Street
Jasper
8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Habig Community Center, 1301 St Charles Street
8/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B
8/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive
8/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton Street
8/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St
8/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vincennes University Ruxer Center, 850 College Avenue
8/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West
Gibson County
Fort Branch
8/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW 2714, 7164 US Hwy 41 S
Oakland City
8/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mackey Church of the Nazarene, 9612 E Main St
Perry County
Branchville
8/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Branchville United Methodist Church, 11261 Branchville Road
Tell City
8/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ivy Tech - Tell City, 1034 31st St.
Spencer County
Gentryville
8/29/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gentryville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St
Vanderburgh County
Evansville
8/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/16/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/20/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road
8/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road
8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Avenue
8/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Simplicity Furniture, Simplicity Furniture, 1309 N. Green River Rd.
8/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/29/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/30/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road
8/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., FC Tucker, 7820 Eagle Crest Blvd Suite 200,
8/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Catalyst Church, 3232 Claremont Ave
8/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Retreat @ Leisure Living, 2900 Cozy Ct
KENTUCKY
Henderson County
Henderson
8/22/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 US Hwy. 60 East
Union County
Morganfield
8/30/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Assembly of God, 440 Airline Rd