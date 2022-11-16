Red Cross hosting 'Give Thanks, Give Life' Blood Drive in Evansville on Monday

The community is invited to give blood in Evansville on Monday, Nov. 21, for the American Red Cross "Give Thanks, Give Life" Blood Drive.
The blood drive is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the American Red Cross office located at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville.
The Red Cross says that the demand for healthy blood donations is high, especially with the potential spike in flu cases this year.
Those who donate blood at the drive will receive a special Red Cross knit beanie, plus a $10 E gift card.
To sign up for the blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org and search sponsor code "GIVE THANKS".