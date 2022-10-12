Registrations open for Easterseals run and walk at Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

A local nonprofit organization is encouraging community members to sign up for its fundraising run and walk during a popular annual holiday-time event.
Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say registrations are open for the "Bright Lights for Easterseals 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk," which will happen during the annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
The run and walk will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 - the only evening that the Fantasy of Lights display will be closed to vehicles and carriage ride traffic, and only open to runners, walkers, and people using mobility equipment.
Registration for the 5K Run is $25 per participant, or $30 after Nov. 18. Registration for the run also includes a t-shirt. Registration for the walk is $5 per person.
Easterseals says the fundraising event is family-friendly, with strollers and wagons welcome.
To register for the walk or the run, visit runsignup.com/BrightLights5K.
The Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights kicks off on Nov. 24, 2022, and continues through Jan. 1, 2023 at Garvin Park in Evansville.