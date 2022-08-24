Regular gas will be $2.38 per gallon at an Evansville gas station on Thursday

A traveling event will bring heavily-discounted gas prices to one gas station in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Through the "True Cost of Washington" event, the price of regular gasoline will drop to $2.38 for two hours at a gas station on Evansville's east side.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, the discounted gas will be sold at the Moto Mart located at 500 N. Burkhardt Rd.
The two-hour event is being hosted by the organization "Americans For Prosperity" (AFP).
A news release from AFP says the $2.38 per-gallon price drop mirrors the average price per gallon on the first day of the Biden Administration.
Senator Mike Braun, Representative Larry Bucshon, and AFP-IN State Director Josh Webb will be in attendance at Thursday's event.