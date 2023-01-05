Relatives of 19th century baby whose headstone was stolen pay to restore other ancestor’s markers

It’s a story 44News first brought you back in May. It’s the journey of a baby boy’s headstone that was missing for more than 30 years.
Today, his marker is back where it belongs.
Now, his family is looking to keep the good work going.
The story starts at the Day Cemetery in Boonville, when Harry Allen’s headstone was found for sale in an antique mall.
For three decades it had been missing.
Tracie Ruff discovered it sitting on the floor of an antique shop and made it her mission to put it back where it belonged.
She came across Shane Kocher, who specializes in restoring headstones. Together, they made it happen.
In June, little Harry’s marker was cleaned and returned with a ceremony to welcome him home.
“The ceremony went great. We actually had probably about two dozen people show up which is more than what I expected,” says Shane Kocher, owner of Heritage Preservations LLC.
But, it was a certain set of attendees that would make the event extra special.
“That was the biggest thing to me. Are we going to get any relatives? Because that’s where… to me, that was going to be the kicker,” Kocher says.
Family members of baby Harry did show up, more grateful than ever to celebrate the child they never knew and the headstone they’d never heard about.
“It blew their minds. Especially some random Joe Schmo just calling and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we found.’ I don’t think anybody was expecting stuff like that to happen that day,” Kocher tells 44News.
Little did Shane know, Harry was buried in between his maternal grandparents whose headstones were cracked and barely legible.
“Once we got Harry’s stone replaced, the relatives told me that day, ‘If you can get me some prices set up, you know, we’ll look into getting the grandparents since they’re sitting down on the ground,’” Kocher says.
Now, a year later, the family Harry never knew has paid to have his Grandpa William’s stone reset. Next, is Grandma Jeanie.
“It’s a cruel world today and if I can lighten a little bit of it up, that’s what I’m going to do,” Kocher tells 44News.
Kocher says they have some more cleaning to do on the markers, and Grandma Jeanie has a crack in her headstone that needs to be fixed.
After that, the markers should be bright and ready to go by April.