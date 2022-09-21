Remains of missing man found in Warrick County, sheriff's office says

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says the remains of a missing 34-year-old Chandler man were found on Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office says it located the remains of 34-year-old Jamey Grant on Wednesday morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261.
WCSO says detectives began investigating Grant's disappearance after he was reported missing on Sept. 17.
In their investigation, detectives discovered that Grant's last communication with anyone was on Sept. 5. According to the sheriff's office, Grant’s car had been reported as a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 9 and was towed from that location on Sept. 14.
The incident remains under investigation by the Warrick County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says that no other details are being released at this time.