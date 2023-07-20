Renters visit their units after Wednesday night’s storage unit fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Storage Express Storage units on Tippecanoe Drive caught fire late Wednesday night around 9 p.m. destroying 20 units.
Renters of the storage unit stopped by this morning to take pictures of the damages their units have suffered.
44News spoke with Renter Braden Buss on his reaction to the news of the fire. “Out of all things that could catch fire, I mean, the storage yard’s pretty easy. I mean no one lives there, no one got hurt. It’s just stuff, it’s easily replaced," Buss says.
Belongings were scattered everywhere of those whose units were affected by the fire.
Photos, furniture, and personal items were destroyed due to fire and smoke damage.
“I’m a little disappointed in the furniture, because I’ve kept it there for about three years now. It’s gonna be really inconvenient to replace and also the insurance paperwork isn’t going to be exactly a good time. I’m inconvenienced but I’m not terribly upset by it,” states Buss.
Just off of South Green River Road, crews were working relentlessly to control the fire, as multiple structures were on fire when they arrived.
The Evansville Fire Department told us that the fire was condensed to 4 storage units, but 20 out of the 50 units were damaged.
It took crews about an hour of being there to control and extinguish the fire.
The Fire Department was successful at keeping the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, and no one was hurt at the scene.
Police were requested for an arson report.