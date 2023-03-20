Residents and businesses invited to free paper shredding days in Jasper

Residents and businesses in need of paper shredding services in the Jasper, Indiana area are invited to attend any of several upcoming free paper shredding days throughout the rest of the year.
From now until 2024, City officials say there will be five days of shredding services offered at different locations.
The soonest in the series of events will be happening on Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. That paper shredding day will be held at the south parking lot of St. Joe's Church in Jasper.
Other free paper shredding days will be held at different locations in Jasper in April, June, October, and November.
You don't have to be a resident of Jasper or Dubois County to take advantage of the free services - City officials say anyone is welcome to the paper shredding events.
Dates, locations, and more information on the events can be found on the flyer below, or on the Jasper, Indiana Facebook page.