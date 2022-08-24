Resolution reached in lawsuit between Walter McCarty and University of Evansville

A resolution has been reached in a lawsuit involving an Evansville university and its former men's basketball coach.
Court documents filed this week show that the University of Evansville and former men's basketball coach Walter McCarty appeared by phone on Monday for a status conference.
During the status conference, court documents say that McCarty and the University reported that a resolution had been reached.
McCarty had previously filed a lawsuit against the University for thousands of dollars, claiming that the University had breached its agreement by not paying him money he was owed.
The court documents don't specify any details on the resolution reached between McCarty and UE.
McCarty was fired back in January of 2020 after being accused of violating the University's Title IX policy.