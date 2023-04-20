Resurrection School raises over $13,000 for their Making A Difference Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Dozens of students here at Resurrection school have been challenged to give back to the community by donating to a Non-Profit of their choice.
Resurrection first graders were challenged by their teachers, Mrs. Jennifer Meyer and Ms. Jennifer Schmitz, to make a difference in their world outside of the classroom.
44News spoke with First Grader, Cadwyn Roberson, on the charity she chose and how she made a difference, “I raised money to buy toiletries for the Isaiah 117 house. I know when kids come through the house, it might be the worst day of their lives. I made 24 bunnies and I sold them and got 600 dollars.”
Right before Spring Break, they gave each child $5 to use to go make a difference. The kids could use that money to start fundraising or donate their time in any way.
44News spoke with Teacher, Jennifer Schmitz, on how she feels to see her students make a difference, “It’s opened my eyes a bunch to uh to see all the need that’s out there and to see how their hearts are so big that they have identified these needs.”
These kids used their minds, time, and effort to make this project impactful to their charity of choice.
From making dog treats for it Takes A Village, to from a little girl giving toys to the same hospital she was sick at. These children have put all their hearts into this project.
Local stores have even partnered with some of the children to help give back and raise enough money for the people who need it most. Organizations like Azzip Pizza and River City Cat Cafe.
In the end the children raised over $13,000 together.