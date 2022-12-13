Retired EPD K9 passes away after battle with health issues

A former K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department passed away on Tuesday.
The announcement, shared by the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., says that retired EPD K9 Willy passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a battle with healt issues.
According to the announcement, K9 Willy had an interesting story. He was raised as a competition duck hunting dog and joined the EPD in 2012, working with two handlers before being assigned to Detective John Montgomery.
K9 Willy was certified in Narcotics Detection and worked as a drug dog in the Joint Task Force Unit, where he helped sniff out hundreds of pounds of drugs.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. says that Willy retired in 2016, and spent the remainder of his life with his John and his family.
You can see photos and more on K9 Willy below, from the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.