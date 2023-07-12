Retired Vanderburgh County K9 passes away

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A K9 who served with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has passed away.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. announced the passing of retired VCSO K9 Boss.
Boss was born in the Czech Republic in 2011. He worked 3rd shift alongside his handler, Sgt. Schmitt, before moving onto the Joint Task Force and eventually retiring in 2020.
Boss passed away on Tuesday in the care of St. Joe Veterinary Hospital.
After his passing, K9 Boss was laid to rest at his family farm.