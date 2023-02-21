Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing complex in downtown Evansville

Local leaders came together in downtown Evansville on Tuesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city's latest affordable housing community.
Officials came together to host the grand opening and open house for Erie Pointe on Tuesday.
The new apartment complex, located at 320 Lincoln Avenue, adds 38 newly-constructed, affordable housing units to the city, with eight units set aside for community integration for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities
Erie Pointe comes as the city's second new affordable housing complex in the past two years.
The apartments are located within a mile of grocery stores, restaurants, beauty and barber shops, service stations, places of worship, healthcare facilities, and community parks.