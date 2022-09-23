Rides starting to arrive ahead of 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

Rides are starting to show up in Evansville ahead of this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

A video shared by the Nut Club on Facebook Friday shows several popular Fall Fest rides from North American Midway Entertainment placed in a staging area.

There's still time for ride lovers to get their pre-sale wristbands ahead of the 101st annual Fall Festival, allowing access to unlimited rides during the festival at a discounted price. Information on where to get your pre-sale ride wristbands through Sept. 30 can be found here.

Foodies should check out the Fall Festival Munchie Map, which details all of the booths and food options for this year's festival along West Franklin Street.

The 101st annual Fall Festival will kick off on Monday, Oct. 3.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Nut Club's website.