River City Pride Festival taking over downtown Evansville this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — River City Pride will host the 2023 River City Pride Festival in downtown Evansville this weekend.
Organizers say the celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusiveness promises to to be a day filled with joy, empowerment, and community engagement.
The event will include a parade, vendors, music and more.
The festival takes place Saturday from noon until 10:00 P.M. along Main Street.
Multiple downtown streets will be closed starting today through Sunday morning.
Main Street will be closed from Riverside Drive to 5th Street starting a 5:00 P.M. tonight until Sunday at 10:00 A.M.