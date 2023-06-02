 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of ozone in the air for today
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

River City Pride Festival taking over downtown Evansville this weekend

River City Pride Festival

Several downtown Evansville streets will be closed throughout the weekend as the 2023 River City Pride Festival and Parade get underway.

 Tommy Mason

The event will include a parade, vendors, music, and more.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — River City Pride will host the 2023 River City Pride Festival in downtown Evansville this weekend.

Organizers say the celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusiveness promises to to be a day filled with joy, empowerment, and community engagement.

The event will include a parade, vendors, music and more.

The festival takes place Saturday from noon until 10:00 P.M. along Main Street.

Multiple downtown streets will be closed starting today through Sunday morning.

Main Street will be closed from Riverside Drive to 5th Street starting a 5:00 P.M. tonight until Sunday at 10:00 A.M.

