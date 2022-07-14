River Kitty Cate Café celebrates 5th birthday in downtown Evansville

The River Kitty Cat Café in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is celebrating a new milestone.

On Thursday, the café hosted a celebratory event for its 5th birthday at its location at 226 Main St.

To celebrate five years in downtown Evansville, River Kitty held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and is also offering a 20% discount on all merchandise throughout the day Thursday.

Since opening on July 14 of 2017, the River Kitty Cat Café has found new homes for more than 1,000 cats.

"We just recently celebrated our 1,00th adoption, so that's a big deal for us," says Laurie Byers, the Development and Public Relations Coordinator for the Vanderburgh Humane Society/River Kitty Cat Café.

With new cats coming into the Vanderburgh Humane Society all the time, Byers says the Cat Café helps find new homes for the animals.

"All of our cats do come from the Vanderburgh Humane Society first and then come on down to River Kitty and find their homes," Byers says.

For hours of operations and more information on the River Kitty Cat Café, visit vhslifesaver.org/catcafe.