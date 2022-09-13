Road closure planned for SR 145 in Perry county

The Indiana Department of Transportation is sending out a traffic alert for drivers in Perry County.
According to INDOT, State Road 145 will close on or around Monday, Sept. 2, just north of Bristow and south of SR 62.
During the closure, INDOT says crews will be performing a slide correction and a creek realignment.
INDOT says that the project should be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.
The official detour for the closure is I-64 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.