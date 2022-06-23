Road closures in place in downtown Evansville ahead of Hadi ShrinersFest

Several roads are closed in downtown Evansville ahead of the Hadi Shrine's 2022 ShrinersFest event.
Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday at 5 p.m., the following closures will be in place.
- Riverside Drive will be closed between Court Street and Cherry Street
- Locust Street will be closed between Riverside Drive and First Street
- Walnut Street will be closed between Riverside Drive and alleyway
- Chestnut Street will be closed between Riverside Drive and First Street
The Hadi ShrinersFest will kick off on Friday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Walnut Street.
Friday is community night and bike night, with food trucks, a bierstube, and live music. Day two of the Hadi ShrinersFest on Saturday will include a car show, food trucks, booths featuring community organizations, a bierstube, and more live music.
The two-day event is free, though the enter the bierstube you must be at least 21 and pay a $5 gate fee.
In addition to the start of the Hadi ShrinersFest, Friday also marks the start of the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. For full details on the half-pot click here.
This year's ShrinersFest will be the first time the event has been held in two years.