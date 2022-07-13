 Skip to main content
Rockport Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

Rockport Police Department's newest K9 Officer Dietske with handler Officer Jason Henry (Rockport Police Department)

The Rockport Police Department in Spencer County's Rockport, Indiana, is welcoming a new member to its team.

RPD says it would like to introduce its newest K9 Officer, Dietske, to the public.

The department says K9 Officer Dietske was raised and trained by Ronin Dog Training. They say she's trained in Narcotic Detection, Tracking, and Apprehension.

"This little girl is going to be a huge asset to our dept. and for our mission to take illegal drugs off our streets and out of our community," RPD said in a statement.

According to the department, K9 Dietske's handler is RPD Officer Jason Henry.

