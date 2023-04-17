Rockport's mayor suffers serious heart attack

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — The mayor of one community in Spencer County is recovering after suffering a serious heart attack.
The family of Rockport Mayor Don Winkler says he suffered the heart attack last week.
Mayor Winkler is reportedly stable and resting, receiving care at Gateway hospital.
In their statement, Winkler's family asked for continued support and prayers for the mayor.
Anyone with questions surrounding city business was urged to reach out to City Hall or Council President Connie Hargis while the mayor recovers.