...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Rockport's mayor suffers serious heart attack

  Updated
  • 0
Rockport Mayor Don Winkler

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — The mayor of one community in Spencer County is recovering after suffering a serious heart attack.

The family of Rockport Mayor Don Winkler says he suffered the heart attack last week.

Mayor Winkler is reportedly stable and resting, receiving care at Gateway hospital.

In their statement, Winkler's family asked for continued support and prayers for the mayor.

Anyone with questions surrounding city business was urged to reach out to City Hall or Council President Connie Hargis while the mayor recovers.

