Rocky Horror Picture Show coming to Old National Events Plaza in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Rocky Horror Picture show is returning to Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza.
A live showing of the movie, also featuring a live shadow cast and audience participation, will take place on Friday, Oct. 13.
Also at the event will be actor Barry Bostwick, also known for his role as "Brad Majors" in the original production.
If that's not enough, organizers say there will be a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more.
The Old National Events Plaza says presale codes will be available on May 3, with general sales starting at 10 a.m. on May 5.