Roof blown off of church, other damage reported after severe weather in the Tri-State

Damage reports are starting to come in from severe weather sweeping through the Tri-State area.
There are reports of trees and wires down in several areas of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.
Right now, our news crew is at the St Joseph Catholic Church near the corner of West St. Joseph Road and St. Wendel Road in Vanderburgh County, where the roof has been completely blown off of the building.
As of about 1:45 p.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy said about 11,000 customers were without power in the Evansville area and surrounding areas.
Storm Team 44 is providing live updates on current conditions at wevv.com/livestream.
We are working to gather more information, and will continue to provide updates.