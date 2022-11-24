Runners and walkers fill downtown Evansville streets for annual 'Turkey Day 5K'

Walkers and runners took to the streets in Evansville on Thursday for the annual "Turkey Day 5K."
The 33rd annual event was put on by Evansville Goodwill, and took place on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Evansville.
Community members were invited to participate in the event to run or walk for a good cause.
The event supports Evansville Goodwill's work with state legislators to bring a new program to the region called "The Excel Center," which is a free, public charter school that provides adults the opportunity to earn an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma and begin post-secondary education.
In addition to a high school diploma, Evansville Goodwill says that The Excel Center allows students to earn industry-recognized certificates and/or college credits all at no cost, helping to
remove barriers to education and empower individuals to achieve their goals in order to break the cycle of poverty.
Evansville Goodwill is awaiting budget approval from the state for this new charter school and hopes to open doors to the school in August 2024.