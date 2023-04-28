Running 4 Heroes Inc. to honor fallen Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A national nonprofit organization plans to honor the life of a local deputy.
Nonprofit "Running 4 Heroes Inc." will honor fallen Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker on Friday evening.
One of the group's participants will be running one mile in Deputy Hacker's honor on Friday at 7 p.m.
Though the display of support will be happening several states away in New Jersey, Running 4 Heroes Inc. says they hope community members from across the nation join in a one-mile walk or run to help honor Deputy Hacker's memory.
Deputy Hacker passed away at the young age of 33 after falling ill during a training session in early March. The coroner's office said he died from "Exertional Sickling" due to "Sickle Cell Trait."
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said that moving forward, every possible step would be taken to prevent another outcome like this.