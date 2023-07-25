 Skip to main content
Salvation Army kicking off annual 'Stuff the Bus' campaign on Friday

Salvation Army stuff the bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Salvation Army will be kicking off its annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive on Friday.

On July 28 and July 29, the organization will be collecting school supplies at Walmart locations in Evansville, Newburgh, and Boonville.

School supplies will be collected at the following Walmart locations:

  • Walmart Supercenter -335 S. Red Bank Rd. Evansville, IN       
  • Walmart Supercenter - 401 N. Burkhardt Rd. Evansville, IN
  • Walmart Supercenter - 8599 High Pointe Dr.  Newburgh, IN       
  • Walmart Supercenter -1115 American Way, Boonville, IN

The school supply drive will benefit students in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Shopping lists of needed items will be available at each Walmart from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with collection boxes outside where shoppers can place their donations.

Stuff the Bus

