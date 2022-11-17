Salvation Army of Evansville kicking off collections for 'Toy Town' program on Friday

Toy collections for a local event that helps supply Christmas gifts to kids will kick off across the Tri-State on Friday.
In partnership with Old National Bank and Toys for Tots of Southern Indiana, the Salvation Army of Evansville will be kicking off the toy drive portion of its "Toy Town" event on Friday.
During the Toy Town collections, toy and gift donations will be collected at local Old National Bank locations, plus over 100 other locations across the Tri-State area.
With the kickoff of the event on Friday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will proclaim the day as "Toy Town Day," and Old National Bank will also present a check in support of Toy Town.
After beginning on Friday, the 2022 toy collection campaign will end on Dec. 20, with Toy Town distributions happening on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.
To see a full list of Toy Town collection locations, click here.