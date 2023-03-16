Salvation Army preparing for annual 'War on Hunger' campaign

Local leaders with the Salvation Army say they're preparing for the organization's annual War on Hunger campaign.
This year's "War on Hunger" will take place on April 14 and April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
During the event, Salvation Army members will be at Schnucks locations across the Tri-State collecting food and monetary donations to help those in need.
Schnucks Locations:
- Newburgh
- Lynch Rd
- Lawndale
- Darmstadt
- Westside
- First Ave
Donations given at the stores and online will be used to fight food insecurity, with every $25 donation providing 16 meals to families in need, according to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army says its goal is to collect $55,000 in food and monetary donations.
If you can't make it to any of the War on Hunger locations, you can also donate online by clicking here. Mail-in donations can also be sent to the Salvation Army at 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN, 47710.